April 1, 2017

Novel Idea

Uncorking Romance, suspense and mystery in Wine Country

The Crush: An Oregon Wine Country Romance

By Heather Heyford

Under Juniper Hart’s management, her late father’s Oregon winery is finally getting noticed, but she’s lonely, deep in debt and overwhelmed with work. Even if she had time to date, the only men she meets are smug hotshots like Lieutenant Manolo Santos, whose good looks and charm don’t half make up for the sour taste he leaves on Junie’s palate. As Junie’s winery is about to go sideways, Manolo tries to help and, in turn, an unexpected romance blooms among the vines. Oct. 25, 2016

Intoxicating: An Oregon Wine Country Romance

By Heather Heyford

Clarkston High voted Poppy “the girl most likely to never graduate from her waitress job,” and nerdy, science prodigy Heath, “the most likely to blow something up.” Ten years later, Heath has parlayed his knack for chemistry into a successful microbrewery. And just when their childhood friendship blossoms into a romance, Poppy is offered a sommelier position at a high-end city restaurant. But Poppy has a hurdle to cross first, a problem Heath promises to help her overcome, even at the risk of losing her forever. March 28, 2017

Bad Girl, Bad Girl: A Wine Industry Intrigue

By C.J. David

Bethany Chriss, marketing manager and co-owner of Oregon’s Mountain View Winery, teams up with power-hungry Mark Eldon, who proposes to store her wines at his new facility. But Mark is known for being caught red-handed, and not from wine. Bethany toils with whom she can trust. She goes beyond normal measures to maintain the good reputation of her winery. Oct. 19, 2016

Vintage: A Novel

By David Baker

Ex-food journalist and nearly destitute wine connoisseur Bruno Tannenbaum has hit rock bottom. So when he stumbles on a clue hinting at a lost wine vintage, the 1943 Trevallier — stolen from France during WWII and now worth a fortune — he is convinced that finding this wine could be the key to restoring his journalism career, and perhaps even his failing marriage. July 19, 2016

The Winemakers: A Novel of Wine and Secrets

By Jan Moran

Caterina Rosetta works alongside her family at their California winery. But Caterina has a secret, a child fathered by the love of her life who abandoned them both. After discovering she’s inherited a Tuscan vineyard, she seizes the chance to start a new life for herself and her child. Along the way, many secrets are revealed with plenty of twists and turns like a corkscrew. April 5, 2016

The Champagne Conspiracy: A Wine Country Mystery

By Ellen Crosby

At Montgomery Estate Vineyard in Virginia, Lucie Montgomery and winemaker Quinn Santori begin a new venture, sparkling wine, when suddenly, Gino Tomassi, Quinn’s uncle, who’s being blackmailed, demands help in solving the mystery of Zara Tomassi, his grandfather’s first wife, who died in a San Francisco hotel in 1923. The investigation turns deadly as they realize someone, nearly a century later, is determined to keep her death a buried secret. Nov. 1, 2016