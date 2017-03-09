Date Night Do’s
Couples blend wine with delightful diversions
Wine
Wow your palate — and date — with wine education served in a relaxed atmosphere taught by dynamic personalities. No doubt, you and your love will learn a lot and your curiosity will linger long after the evening is over. Find classes at tasting rooms — check winery calendars — throughout the year and the following wine shops, too.
- Bo’s Wine Depot (Eugene) www.bosdepot.com
- Pairings Portland (Northeast) www.pairingsportland.com
- Park Avenue Wines (Portland) www.parkavenuewines.com
- Portland Wine Cellar (Northwest) www.portlandwinecellar.com
- VINO Wine Buys (Portland) www.vinobuys.com
Cooking
Spice up the night with a couples' cooking class. Learn techniques necessary to perfect specific dishes; afterward, enjoy your creation — some with a glass of wine — and a new sense of culinary pride. It gets hot in the kitchen, and so are these date-focused courses.
- The Culinarium (Ashland) www.ashlandculinarium.com
- EVOO (Cannon Beach) www.evoo.biz
- The Willows Cooking School (Central Point) www.cookatthewillows.com
- Cook’s Pots & Tabletops (Eugene) www.cookspots.com
- Sur la Table (Portland) www.surlatable.com
- Portland’s Culinary Workshop (North) www.portlandsculinaryworkshop.com
- Hipcooks (Portland) www.portland.hipcooks.com
Painting
Brush up on your conversation and painting skills — or learn from scratch — all the while sipping your favorite adult beverage. Many companies make up this exciting trend, which means options aplenty. Check the calendars of your favorite wineries, breweries, bars and restaurants for any upcoming opportunities or visit the sites of these recommended studios — many offer off-site private parties.
- Art & Wine Oh My! (Bend) www.artandwineohmy.com
- Art 4 Joy (Central Point) www.art4joycp.com
- Paint & Wine (Corvallis) www.paintandwinecorvallis.com
- Creatrix Realms (Eugene) www.creatrixrealms.com
- Pink Buffalo Paint & Sip (Eugene) www.pinkbuffalopaintandsip.com
- Angel Art Creations (Oregon City) www.angelartpainting.com
- Bottle & Bottega (Portland) www.bottleandbottega.com
- The Loaded Brush (Portland) www.loadedbrushpdx.com
- Pop & Paint (Portland) www.popandpaint.com
- Vine Gogh Artist Bar & Studio (Portland; Tigard) www.vinegogh.com
- Wine & Canvas (Portland/Salem) www.wineandcanvas.com
- Wine Not Paint (Redmond) www.winenotpaint.com
- Vintage Art & Wine (Rogue Valley) www.vintageartandwine.com
- Create & Sip Studio (Roseburg) www.createandsipstudio.com
- Vino and Vango (Springfield) www.vinoandvango.com
- Paint Nite (National) www.paintnite.com
Yoga
A truly hot date, yoga will leave you and your partner relaxed, centered and enjoying a glass of wine guilt-free following the poses. Tasting rooms (example below) host such events; check online calendars of your favorite winery for upcoming yoga events and retreats.
- Sip ‘N’ Sweat
Flex & Flow (Portland)
Third Thursday of the month
www.flexandflowyoga.com
- Yoga & Wine by Solstice Yoga
St. Josef’s Estate Vineyards (Canby)
Second Sunday of the month
www.stjosefswinery.com
- Vino Vinyasa
Imagine Yoga Studio (Lake Oswego)
Feb. 27, 5–7 p.m.
www.imagineyogastudio.com
Ceramics
Another hot choice, and one just as creative, is a ceramics studio. Paint a pre-made wine goblet, bowl, mug, figurine — endless options — with your love while enjoying a glass of wine. Into the sizzling kiln your masterpiece will bake, and out will come a genuine object of affection.
- Art 4 Joy (Central Point) www.art4joycp.com
- Jack Potter Art Lounge (McMinnville) www.jackpotterartlounge.com
- Mimosa Studios (Portland) www.mimosastudios.com
- Ready, Paint, Fire! (Portland) www.readypaintfire.com
- Pottery Fun (Portland) www.potteryfunpdx.com
- The Painted Plate (Sherwood) www.thepaintedplate.com