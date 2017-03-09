February 1, 2017

Date Night Do’s

Couples blend wine with delightful diversions

Wine

Wow your palate — and date — with wine education served in a relaxed atmosphere taught by dynamic personalities. No doubt, you and your love will learn a lot and your curiosity will linger long after the evening is over. Find classes at tasting rooms — check winery calendars — throughout the year and the following wine shops, too.

Bo’s Wine Depot (Eugene) www.bosdepot.com

Pairings Portland (Northeast) www.pairingsportland.com

Park Avenue Wines (Portland) www.parkavenuewines.com

Portland Wine Cellar (Northwest) www.portlandwinecellar.com

VINO Wine Buys (Portland) www.vinobuys.com

Cooking

Spice up the night with a couples' cooking class. Learn techniques necessary to perfect specific dishes; afterward, enjoy your creation — some with a glass of wine — and a new sense of culinary pride. It gets hot in the kitchen, and so are these date-focused courses.

The Culinarium (Ashland) www.ashlandculinarium.com

EVOO (Cannon Beach) www.evoo.biz

The Willows Cooking School (Central Point) www.cookatthewillows.com

Cook’s Pots & Tabletops (Eugene) www.cookspots.com

Sur la Table (Portland) www.surlatable.com

Portland’s Culinary Workshop (North) www.portlandsculinaryworkshop.com

Hipcooks (Portland) www.portland.hipcooks.com

Painting

Brush up on your conversation and painting skills — or learn from scratch — all the while sipping your favorite adult beverage. Many companies make up this exciting trend, which means options aplenty. Check the calendars of your favorite wineries, breweries, bars and restaurants for any upcoming opportunities or visit the sites of these recommended studios — many offer off-site private parties.

Art & Wine Oh My! (Bend) www.artandwineohmy.com

Art 4 Joy (Central Point) www.art4joycp.com

Paint & Wine (Corvallis) www.paintandwinecorvallis.com

Creatrix Realms (Eugene) www.creatrixrealms.com

Pink Buffalo Paint & Sip (Eugene) www.pinkbuffalopaintandsip.com

Angel Art Creations (Oregon City) www.angelartpainting.com

Bottle & Bottega (Portland) www.bottleandbottega.com

The Loaded Brush (Portland) www.loadedbrushpdx.com

Pop & Paint (Portland) www.popandpaint.com

Vine Gogh Artist Bar & Studio (Portland; Tigard) www.vinegogh.com

Wine & Canvas (Portland/Salem) www.wineandcanvas.com

Wine Not Paint (Redmond) www.winenotpaint.com

Vintage Art & Wine (Rogue Valley) www.vintageartandwine.com

Create & Sip Studio (Roseburg) www.createandsipstudio.com

Vino and Vango (Springfield) www.vinoandvango.com

Paint Nite (National) www.paintnite.com

Yoga

A truly hot date, yoga will leave you and your partner relaxed, centered and enjoying a glass of wine guilt-free following the poses. Tasting rooms (example below) host such events; check online calendars of your favorite winery for upcoming yoga events and retreats.

Sip ‘N’ Sweat

Flex & Flow (Portland)

Third Thursday of the month

www.flexandflowyoga.com

Flex & Flow (Portland) Third Thursday of the month www.flexandflowyoga.com Yoga & Wine by Solstice Yoga

St. Josef’s Estate Vineyards (Canby)

Second Sunday of the month

www.stjosefswinery.com

St. Josef’s Estate Vineyards (Canby) Second Sunday of the month www.stjosefswinery.com Vino Vinyasa

Imagine Yoga Studio (Lake Oswego)

Feb. 27, 5–7 p.m.

www.imagineyogastudio.com

Ceramics

Another hot choice, and one just as creative, is a ceramics studio. Paint a pre-made wine goblet, bowl, mug, figurine — endless options — with your love while enjoying a glass of wine. Into the sizzling kiln your masterpiece will bake, and out will come a genuine object of affection.