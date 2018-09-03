September 1, 2018

Cole Danehower Scholarship Announced

The Cole Danehower Memorial Scholarship for the 2018–2019 academic year has been awarded to a freshman viticulture and enology student at Oregon State University in Corvallis. The award provides financial assistance to an Oregon student enrolled in a full-time enology, viticulture, environmental studies, hospitality or culinary arts program with an emphasis on wine. The annual recipient is presented $1,000.

Family, friends and the Oregon wine community established the scholarship in 2015, honoring Cole Danehower and his contributions to the industry. He created the Oregon Wine Report, a 2014 winner of the James Beard Foundation Journalism Award. His writing also appeared in newspapers nationally, including the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The World, as well as his 2010 book, “Essential Wines and Wineries of the Pacific Northwest: A Guide to the Wine Countries of Washington, Oregon, British Columbia, and Idaho.”

Well-known, respected and loved by Oregon’s wine community, Danehower once wrote that he found it difficult to think of the Oregon wine world as an “industry” because everyone he encountered here gave of themselves so freely. The scholarship was created to provide a legacy of that spirit.