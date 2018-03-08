Citrus and the Sea
Enliven winter with bright, fresh flavors
Back from the Market with Chef Red Hauge
Ahi Poke
Serves 6 to 8
Wine Suggestion: Pinot Gris
INGREDIENTS:
¼ cup soy sauce
2 teaspoons fish sauce
2 teaspoons Sriracha hot sauce
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions, plus more for serving
3 tablespoons crushed, roasted macadamia nuts
1 tablespoon finely crumbled dried seaweed
½ teaspoon hot red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon kosher salt or to taste
1 pound sushi-grade ahi (yellow fin) tuna, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
* lemon or lime juice; or seasoned rice vinegar, sprinkle
DIRECTIONS:
- Whisk together soy sauce, fish sauce, Sriracha, sesame oil, grated ginger, sliced onions, macadamia nuts, seaweed, pepper flakes and salt in a bowl.
- Place cubed tuna into bowl. Pour in marinade and stir to distribute evenly. Cover and refrigerate 2 hours. Mix again.
- Serve topped with toasted sesame seeds, sliced green onions and sprinkle of lemon or lime juice, or seasoned rice vinegar.
Lobster Thermidor
Serves 6 to 8
Wine Suggestion: Chardonnay
INGREDIENTS:
3–4 2½-pound live lobsters
8 tablespoons butter
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1½ cup stock (lobster, fish or chicken), divided
2 cups milk
2 teaspoons nutmeg
2/3 cup white wine
3 tablespoons dry sherry dry
2–3 shallots, finely chopped
2–4 tablespoons fresh tarragon, chopped
4 large egg yolks
1½ cups heavy cream
1 teaspoon dry mustard
* salt and pepper, to taste
* paprika, sprinkle
* olive oil, drizzle
DIRECTIONS:
- Place live lobsters in large pot of boiling salted water for 6 minutes; then plunge into ice bath to chill.
- Split lobsters in half lengthwise and pull tail meat; set aside. Gently crack claws and remove meat; add to tail. Spoon out “flavor” from head; set aside. Roughly chop meat.
- Gently rinse all shells; set aside.
- Make béchamel sauce: In small skillet or saucepan, make roux by melting butter and adding flour. Cook until blond colored, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add ½ cup stock; stir well to combine. Bring to a simmer; then slowly add milk, stirring continuously. Let mixture come to a simmer; then add salt and pepper to taste, followed by fresh grated nutmeg. (It’s very important to not let this boil.) Set aside.
- In small frying pan, add wine, sherry, 1 cup stock, shallots and tarragon; boil down until thick, almost a glaze.
- Add glaze to béchamel; stir well to combine.
- Mix cream with egg yolks, slowly adding some béchamel-glaze mixture to cream, stirring constantly. When you reach ½ cup of new mixture, pour it all back into rest of the béchamel-glaze mixture. (This “tempers” the cream-egg mixture so you don’t get scrambled eggs in your sauce.) Again, do not let this boil.
- Add dry mustard and some salt to taste. Cook until sauce is thickened, then fold in “flavor” from lobster followed by lobster meat; mix well.
- Carefully spoon mixture back into clean lobster bodies. Sprinkle with paprika and drizzle of olive oil; bake in 400°F oven 6 to 8 minutes.
Lemon Shortbread Cookies
Serves 6 to 8
Wine Suggestion: Riesling
INGREDIENTS:
3 lemons
1½ cups sugar
¼ pound unsalted butter, room-temperature
4 extra-large eggs, plus 3 egg yolks
½ cup lemon juice (3 to 4 lemons)
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup chilled unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes
3 egg whites
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
¾ cup white sugar
* mint
DIRECTIONS:
- Place zest of 3 lemons in food processor fitted with steel blade. Add sugar and pulse until zest is very finely minced into sugar.
- Cream butter and beat in sugar and lemon mixture. Add eggs, 1 at a time; then add lemon juice and salt. Mix until combined.
- Pour mixture into 2-quart saucepan; cook over low heat until thickened, about 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Lemon curd will thicken at about 170°F or just below simmer. Remove from heat and cool; place directly into pastry bag (or gallon Ziploc will substitute) and refrigerate.
- Preheat oven to 300°F.
- Lightly butter 9-inch-diameter springform pan.
- Whisk flour, sugar and salt in medium bowl to blend. Add ½ cup butter and rub in with fingertips until mixture resembles coarse meal.
- Gather dough together, forming a ball. Flatten dough into disk and roll out on lightly floured surface to ½-inch-thick. Transfer round to prepared pan. Press dough evenly over bottom to edges of pan.
- Using tip of small sharp knife, score dough into 8 equal triangles; then pierce all over with fork. Bake until shortbread is cooked through and pale golden, about 45 minutes.
- In electric mixer, beat egg whites with cream of tartar until foamy; gradually add ¾ cup of white sugar until stiff peaks form. Place meringue in pastry bag and reserve.
- To assemble, pipe layer of lemon curd onto cooled cookies; then pipe meringue on top. Garnish with fresh zest of lemon and mint.