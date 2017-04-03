April 1, 2017

First, de Gris!

Stay cool with OWP’s smokin’ selections

Melrose 2014 Estate-Grown Pinot Gris, Umpqua Valley

Enticing high notes of lemon thyme are sweetened with flowers and orange, then grounded with a chalky minerality. The palate is viscous with Pink Lady apple on the attack mellowing into a lengthy, well-balanced finish with a lingering taste of orange zest.

$18; 700 cases

Walnut City Wineworks 2014 Murto Vineyard Pinot Gris, Dundee Hills

Sunshine in a bottle. Candied Meyer lemon, honeysuckle and jasmine lure you into a full-bodied taste experience on the palate. Floral notes, sweet peach, pear and orange get even brighter with a zippy grapefruit finish.

$20; 50 cases

South Stage Cellars 2014 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

A tropical nose of pineapple and melon is spritzed with lime and mellowed by confected notes of marzipan and apricot. Meanwhile, the shape-shifting palate offers an evolution of flavors with tart apple on the tongue, herbal in the mid-palate and a finish that hovers around umami with a touch of sweetness.

$20; 192 cases

Sweet Cheeks 2015 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Aromas of pear, flint, lime, herb and citrus lead to a virtual fruit basket on the palate. The dry finish makes you eager for more of this juicy, vibrant selection.

$17; 3,264 cases

Panther Creek 2015 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

A tropical island for your senses. Fruit cocktail, pineapple, honeysuckle and lime blossom on the nose. Pleasantly off-dry on the palate with melon, blood orange, honeydew and a lemon tart finish. Where’s my suntan oil?

$20; 2,500 cases

Del Rio 2015 Estate-Grown Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

Aromas combine summer fruit — pineapple, cantaloupe and orange — with the flaky, yeasty smell of pastry; while the palate presents an intensely enjoyable experience with the tang of pineapple-mango sorbet. A lingering fruity finish punctuates the satisfying sip.

$16: 1,800 cases

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2015 Pinot Gris

A cocktail of fruit juice, apricot and light peach garnished with fragrant blossom wafts from the glass. At first, it seems lightly sweet and demure but gains power mid-palate with a burst of peach followed by orange oil on the finish.

$17: 26,000 cases

Abiqua Wind 2015 Caleb Knorr Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Lively scents of lime tartlet, plus notes of green pear and minerality, greet the nose. The slightly off-dry palate is both viscous and bright with a hint of blood orange and the caressing texture of silk.

$15: 345 cases

About the selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality and value within their respective categories. Wine must be: 1) produced by an Oregon winery; 2) currently available to consumers. Recommended wines were selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish.