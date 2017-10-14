 CELLAR SELECTS

Blanc? Check!

Wine by Joe 2016 Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

A sunny Pinot Blanc worth a swirl. Aromas of lime, orange blossom and mineral entice, while floral notes, followed by marzipan, play on the textured palate brighted by a lift of lime. The finish tastes of white peach mixed with the pleasant floral bitterness of gardenia. $14; 1,600 cases

Apolloni 2016 Estate Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

At first shy, the floral, spiced nose offers dried clover and hints of jasmine. In contrast, the bold palate begins with a zippy, zesty lime and orange peel, mellowing to a sweeter, denser fruitiness on the finish. Notes of raw almonds with a tinge of tart almond skin and a savory element add additional interest. $16; 219 cases

Airlie 2016 Estate Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

Refreshing like a day at the spa, this wine bursts on the palate with “spritzy” (yet bubble-free) flavors of cucumber and honeydew. The nose is a fresh summer breeze scented with pear, flowers and lime. Serve it chilled for a satisfying, thirst-quenching “ahhh.” $20; 565 cases

Abacela 2016 Albariño, Umpqua Valley

A cornucopia of fruit. Peach dominates the aroma followed by pear and jasmine. A slight, pleasantly perfumed bitterness leads to lime, dragon fruit, nectarine, tangerine and apricot flavors, ending with a fleshier, fruitier finish. $21; 1,444 cases



