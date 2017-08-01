August 1, 2017

Back from the Market: on Kitchen Strike

Submit to the heat and cook supper outside

Red Hauge

A father, fisherman, forager and gardener, Chef Red resides in McMinnville with his partner, Allyson, and son, Anders. Red has spent 25 years cooking alongside celebrated chefs in internationally renowned restaurants in Chicago, Aspen, Miami, Portland, Boston, St. John USVI and New York City. He is currently working to open his own market and restaurant in Yamhill County.

Electric Lemonade

Makes 10 servings

INGREDIENTS

12 lemons

4 grapefruit

2 limes

2 cups sugar

1 bunch fresh mint, divided

* olive oil

* vodka (the good stuff)

* soda water (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Light or turn grill on high. Make simple syrup by combining 5 cups water with 2 cups sugar in blender (if needed, make in two batches). Blend on high 1 to 2 minutes. Chop handful of mint and add to blender; blend on high for another minute. Next, cut all fruit in half, reserving one lemon to slice for garnish. Spoon simple syrup onto fruit, adding drizzle of olive oil; place flat side down on hot grill. Cook until golden brown. Turn fruit over and roast for another few minutes on skin side. Set aside in large bowl, allowing to cool enough to juice through colander (strain if you desire). To assemble drinks: Fill tall tumbler with ice. Add 1½ ounces vodka, 6 ounces mint simple syrup and 3 to 4 ounces juice. Stir and garnish with fresh mint leaf and lemon slice; add spritz of soda water for a real treat.

Note: For non-alcoholic version, replace vodka with soda water.

Panzanella Salad

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Wine Suggestion: Pinot Noir Rosé

INGREDIENTS

1 loaf day-old bread

4–6 ripe tomatoes

1 large bunch of basil

4 large fresh mozzarella balls

* olive oil

* favorite vinegar (I like verjus or Champagne vinegar)

* Balsamic vinegar

* juice of 2 lemons

* kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Slice loaf into thick 1½-inch slices; lay on flat surface and drizzle both sides liberally with olive oil and few splashes of lemon juice. Season bread well with salt and black pepper. Set aside. Halve and wedge all tomatoes; place in bowl. Toss tomatoes with 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil and 1 to 2 tablespoons vinegar, splash of lemon juice, and salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside. Halve mozzarella balls and slice fairly thin; place in separate bowl. Toss with 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil, a splash of lemon juice, and salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside. Place bread on hot grill; toast to golden brown, roughly 1 to 2 minutes on each side. Once all bread is grilled, cut slices into 1½-inch cubes. In large serving bowl, add bread, tomatoes, mozzarella, 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil and 1 to 2 tablespoons vinegar; season to taste and toss all ingredients. Garnish with torn basil leaves and drizzle of Balsamic vinegar.

Lamb Chops with Hasselback Potatoes

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Wine Suggestion: Petite Sirah

INGREDIENTS

20 lamb loin chops, 1-inch thick

10 baking potatoes

1 bunch fresh mint

1 bunch fresh basil

1 bunch fresh tarragon

1 small bunch fresh parsley

* few sprigs fresh thyme

2 small heads of garlic (green garlic works well)

1 large lemon

1 stick of butter

* olive oil

* kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Place lamb chops on large sheet tray or cookie sheet. While meat is coming up to room temperature, peel, clean and finely crush one head of garlic; place in small bowl. Finely chop mint, basil and tarragon; add to garlic. Add zest of 1 lemon to garlic and pour enough olive to create a thin yet spoonable consistency. Set aside. Clean baking potatoes and place on cutting board. Make thin slices all the way across width of potato without slicing all the way through (a trick to help is to place a wooden spoon on either side of potato to stop knife). Once all potatoes are done, place 2 to 4 potatoes on large sheet of foil; drizzle olive oil and add 2 tablespoons butter, salt and black pepper to taste. Fold aluminum sides over and crimp tightly creating a large pouch; place on medium-heat grill; cook 1 hour. Season lamb chops with salt, black pepper and a drizzle of olive oil on both sides; place on hot grill and cook each side 2 to 3 minutes. Place a small spoonful of garlic and herb mixture on each chop. Continue to roast on medium to low heat for additional 6 to 8 minutes. Place all chops on large platter; garnish with remaining garlic and herb mixture, and a fresh squeeze of lemon. Remove potatoes from grill and carefully transfer to serving tray. Garnish with freshly chopped thyme, parsley, olive oil and remaining cooking liquid from foil. Season to taste.

Stone Fruit Salad

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Wine Suggestion: Sparkling Blanc de Blanc or Pinot Gris

INGREDIENTS

10 small to medium stone fruit (apricots, peaches, plums, nectarines, pluots; a mix is best)

6 ounces crème fraîche

8 ounces ricotta

1 tablespoon almond extract

1 tablespoon vanilla extract (or 1 vanilla bean)

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 small bunch fresh mint

1 large lemon

* zest of 1 large lemon

2 tablespoons honey

* kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

* toasted walnuts, hazelnuts or pecans (optional)

DIRECTIONS

First, halve and remove pits from fruit; place in large bowl. To fruit add honey, juice of ½ lemon, and salt and black pepper to taste. Let stand. In separate bowl, add ricotta and gently stir in powdered sugar, lemon zest and almond extract. Once well-incorporated, gently fold in crème fraîche and refrigerate. Place fruit on clean hot grill; cook for 3 to 5 minutes on each side until golden brown. Transfer to large serving bowl and add vanilla seeds (or extract); gently toss with remaining lemon juice. Spoon ricotta mixture generously over fruit and garnish with fresh torn mint leaves.

Note: Sprinkle toasted walnuts, hazelnuts or pecans for added texture and flavor.