October 1, 2015

Tapp Label Appoints Gerald Hauprich as Chief Financial Officer

2015 has been a year of change, growth, and expansion for Tapp Label. With the acquisition of several printing companies, including Metro Label in June of this year, Tapp has quickly become one of the largest label printing companies in the country, offering more services, more locations, and more staff to serve the needs of an expanding customer base.

To oversee the complex financial aspects of the now much larger company, Tapp announced today the appointment of Gerald Hauprich as their new CFO.

Gerald brings over 30 years of accounting, finance, and manufacturing operations experience in start-up, mid-sized, and large public companies. For the past 10 years, he has served as Controller of CamelBak and Chief Financial Officer of Dilithium Networks and, most recently, Mighty Leaf Tea. Earlier in his career, Gerald spent 14 years in accounting and manufacturing operations positions of increasing responsibility at Molex, an international electrical connector manufacturer. Gerald began his career as an auditor with the former Coopers and Lybrand. Gerald received his Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, Master’s from DePaul, and also graduated from the John Marshall Law School. He is a member of both the Illinois CPA society and the California Bar Association.

Gerald is excited to join Tapp Label in the wake of the recent successful sale of Mighty Leaf Tea to Peet’s Coffee and Tea. Gerald said about Tapp Label; “In Tapp I have found the ideal company – an experienced and passionate team, a deep and diversified customer base, exceptional product presentation and manufacturing, and committed ownership.”

About Tapp Label: With six locations and 300 employees in the USA and Canada, Tapp Label Company is a top-tier provider of innovative and cutting-edge label printing services for the beverage, food, consumer goods, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Learn more at TappLabel.com and MetroLabel.com.