October 1, 2018

Pinot Blanc and Uncommon Whites

Oregon whites worth a swirl

Seufert 2016 Zenith Vineyard Auxerrois, Eola-Amity Hills

Fresh aromas of lemon-lime and petrichor meet homey scents of crusty baguette and paraffin. A surprisingly “big” experience on the palate shows substantial body with slate-like mineral notes at the core and fruit making an appearance with lime and pear flavors. Finishes dry and crisp with a white pepper, salted flavor.

$28; 85 cases

Stave & Stone 2017 Broken Boulder Vineyards Pinot Noir Blanc, Columbia Gorge

Fruity and rich on the nose in shades of pink and white: marzipan, golden raspberry, Royal Anne cherry and white peach. Well-structured, the wine reaches the perfect balance of sweet citrusy tangerine flavor tempered with a satisfying nectarine zest bitterness. Refreshing yet mellow acid presents a clean finish.

$32; 116 cases

Kramer Vineyards 2017 Pinot Noir Blanc, Yamhill-Carlton

Jasmine, vanilla, custard and light strawberry make for an inviting, pretty nose. Quite dry on first impression, the wine offers fruity-sweet bits of honeydew and cherry in the mid-palate. Toasted almond joins the mix, and all flavors extend over a smooth, round finish with balanced, pleasant acidity.

$28; 100 cases

Arcane Cellars 2016 Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

A tropical holiday in the glass with green mango, ripe apple and vanilla on the nose, and this is only a little glimpse of what follows: apple, mango, grape, lemon and apricot blend and burst on the palate with a zippy acidity and a refreshingly juicy, tart finish.

$20; 228 cases

J. Scott Cellars 2017 Pinot Blanc, Oregon

Fresh green grass and just-plucked quince combine with grounded aromas of toasted hazelnuts and yeasty dough rising. Somehow this wine manages to hit all the palate points in an integrated experience: punchy, juicy and tart with lemon-lime; clean and crisp with refreshing minerality, yet still full and rounded with peachy loveliness.

$17; 365 cases

Ponzi Vineyards 2016 Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

High notes of green apple and limestone meet sweeter suggestions of white peach and cherry on a delightful nose. Zippy, zesty and zingy on the palate with drying almond marzipan flavors, bright lemon and a peachy finish so mouthwateringly refreshing it feels almost effervescent.

$22

Foris 2017 Estate-Grown Pinot Blanc, Rogue Valley

Coconut-lemony sweet tart aromas with slate minerality, fresh lime, white floral and a hint of peach — that becomes more peachy on the palate. High green notes of tart lime mid-palate round into sweeter lemon curd in a lengthy, full, zesty finish.

$15; 1,018 cases

Maryhill 2017 Otis Vineyard Proprietor’s Reserve Albariño, Columbia Valley

Lightly scented melon on the nose with honeydew, cantaloupe, a little jicama and lime. A major burst of fruity, peachy goodness hits first on the palate followed by star fruit and fresh orange juice. The whole effect is an intensely juicy, tart and refreshing experience.

$20; 719 cases

Schmidt Family Vineyards 2017 Albariño, Applegate Valley

A tropical dream of pineapple, orange, mango and toasted coconut wafts from the glass along with the sharper notes of pine. Aromas reappear on the fresh palate with a juicy, zesty green apple lift, spring grass and naturally unsweetened coconut straight from the shell. The dried guava on the long finish is a real standout.

$24; 95 cases