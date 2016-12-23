Oregon Wine Press History

Portland-area natives Richard Hopkins and Elaine Cohen started what then was named Oregon Wine Calendar in 1984. They nurtured their magazine for 22 years, promoting and growing with the Oregon wine industry. In 2006, Oregon Wine Press was acquired by the News-Register Publishing Co., a family-owned, fourth-generation publishing company in McMinnville, OR.

From its base in Oregon's lush Yamhill Valley, Oregon Wine Press continues in the long tradition of excellence established by its founders.



News-Register Publishing Co., owned by the Bladine family since 1928, publishes a local newspaper and the Oregon Wine Press from offices in historic downtown McMinnville. The bi-weekly News-Register is a nationally acclaimed community newspaper. The company's web printing division -- Oregon Lithoprint -- prints magazines, newspapers, books and brochures for commercial clients throughout the region.



Oregon Wine Press joins the News-Register and a closely-aligned family of companies. They include McMinnville Access Company (OnlineNW), the Yamhill Valley's largest Internet service provider, and Oregon Interactive Corporation, publisher of www.Oregon.com.