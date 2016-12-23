 Contact the Oregon Wine Press

Oregon Wine Press History

Portland-area natives Richard Hopkins and Elaine Cohen started what then was named Oregon Wine Calendar in 1984. They nurtured their magazine for 22 years, promoting and growing with the Oregon wine industry. In 2006, Oregon Wine Press was acquired by the News-Register Publishing Co., a family-owned, fourth-generation publishing company in McMinnville, OR.

From its base in Oregon's lush Yamhill Valley, Oregon Wine Press continues in the long tradition of excellence established by its founders.

News-Register Publishing Co., owned by the Bladine family since 1928, publishes a local newspaper and the Oregon Wine Press from offices in historic downtown McMinnville. The bi-weekly News-Register is a nationally acclaimed community newspaper. The company's web printing division -- Oregon Lithoprint -- prints magazines, newspapers, books and brochures for commercial clients throughout the region.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
