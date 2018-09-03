September 1, 2018

All Hands on Harvest

Winegrowers constantly ask questions of one another, lots of questions, particularly during harvest. Knowing this, wouldn’t it seem likely the visitors to their boutique wineries have questions, too?

Eager to share their knowledge, from harvesting grapes to crafting wine, the 15 members of the Cascade Foothills Winegrowers — are hosting their inaugural Hands on Harvest Tour, Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

Partly from a grant awarded by the Willamette Valley Visitors Association, the group assembled a comprehensive event workbook detailing a number of educational topics, from the history of winemaking to using sulfites, to trellis systems and more. Sold for $39, the booklet is the ticket (for two) to visit the wineries during this exciting, chaotic, messy and exhilarating time of year in wine country.

“Visiting during harvest season is a great way for people to learn about everything that happens to make great wine,” King’s Raven winemaker Darin Ingram said. “People will get to visit the wineries, ask questions and see first-hand what happens during harvest season.”

Wineries include: AlexEli, Aurora Colony, Christopher Bridge, Forest Edge, Hanson, King’s Raven, Pheasant Run, Piluso, Pudding River, Silver Falls, St. Josef’s, Villa Catalana, Vitis Ridge, Whiskey Hill and Wooden Shoe.

To order a Hands on Harvest Tour workbook, visit cascadefoothillswines.com.