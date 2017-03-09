January 10, 2017

Accolades of 2017

Congrats to all the award winners

Oregon Wine A-List

Before its transition into what is now Headwaters, The Heathman Restaurant — with its wine director, James Rahn — was chosen as the 2016 Oregon Wine A-List Wine Program of the Year. Presented by Oregon Wine Press and Oregon Wine Board, the honor was bestowed to The Heathman for its passionate devotion to Oregon by representing the diversity of wine produced across the state, offering deep selections of unique bottles, plus vintage verticals, impressive regional assortments and staff education.

Chemeketa Northwest Wine Studies Program

At the school’s annual barrel celebration, the following awards were presented: Student of the Year: Gerry Rasch; Emerging Leader Award: Anne Hubatch, Helioterra/Whoa Nelly/ Alter Ego Cider; Legacy Builder Award: Betty O’Brien, Elton Vineyard.

Oregon Wine Board

At the 2016 Oregon Wine Symposium, OWB recognized the following industry members, who have shown a sustained and enduring commitment to advancing Oregon’s wine community. The honorees were nominated by their peers for their extraordinary contributions. Lifetime Achievement Award: Cole Danehower (posthumously). Founders Award: Drouhin Family, Domaine Drouhin Oregon. Vineyard Excellence Awards: Jesse Lopez, Celestina Vineyards (Southern Oregon); Efren Loeza, Tualatin Estates/Willamette Valley Vineyards (Willamette Valley); Irineo Magana, Phelps Creek Vineyards (Columbia Gorge). Outstanding Industry Service Award: Jason Tosch, Anne Amie Vineyards. Industry Partner Award: Matt and Julie Pihl, Pihl Excavating.

LIVE Certified

Jim and Wendy McGavin of Walnut Ridge Vineyard were the recipients of the 2016 LIVE Award for Excellence in Sustainability.

Oregon State University

Jim Bernau, Willamette Valley Vineyards, earned OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences Hall of Fame Award, which pays tribute to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in agriculture. He joins Dai Crisp (2015) and David Adelsheim (2013) as wine industry recipients of this honor.

B Corporations

A to Z Wineworks was recognized by B the Change Media as a “Best for the World” company. The winery was added to the list of 515 “Best” companies because of its excellence in the “community” category.

Classic Wines Auction

Bill Stoller, Stoller Family Estate, earned the 2016 VINI Award for his enthusiasm and support of viticulture, and his passion for his community. Jim Bernau, Willamette Valley Vineyards, was honored with the 2016 ORVI Award, given to individuals demonstrating significant achievements in building the Oregon wine industry.

Media Accolades

Willamette Valley: Wine Enthusiast 2016 Wine Star Award “Wine Region of the Year.”

Willamette Valley Vineyards: Sunset Magazine 2016 Travel Awards “Best Vineyard/Tasting Room Experience.”

Domaine Serene 2012 Winery Hill Pinot Noir: Decanter World Wine Awards 2016 “Platinum–Best in Show” (top honor).