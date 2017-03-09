A-List Awards 2017
Congratulations to the following restaurants that have earned a spot on the 2017 Oregon Wine A-List. A special thank-you to those winning Wine Program of the Year and Regional Spotlight Awards (Marked with a ★). These restaurants really set the bar in their approach to promoting Oregon wine. Look for a special feature on regional winners throughout the next several OWPs.
Bend
900 Wall
900 N.W. Wall Street, Bend
www.900wall.com
Ariana Restaurant
1304 N.W. Galveston Avenue, Bend
www.arianarestaurantbend.com
Greg’s Grill
395 S.W. Powerhouse Drive, Bend
www.gregsgrill.com
The Grille at Crosswater @ Sunriver Resort
17600 Center Drive, Sunriver
www.sunriver-resort.com
Zydeco Kitchen
919 N.W. Bond Street, Bend
www.zydecokitchen.com
Eastern Oregon
★ Geiser Grand
1996 Main Street, Baker City
www.geisergrand.com
Barbara Sidway, Wine Buyer
Columbia Gorge
Cascade Dining Room @ Timberline Lodge
27500 W. Leg Rd, Timberline Lodge
www.timberlinelodge.com
Celilo Restaurant & Bar
16 Oak Street, Hood River
www.celilorestaurant.com
★ Riverside
1108 E. Marina Way, Hood River
www.riversidehoodriver.com
Kathleen O’Connor, Catering & Wine Director
Simon’s @ Columbia Gorge Hotel
4000 Westcliff Drive, Hood River
www.columbiagorgehotel.com
Solstice Wood Fire Café
501 Portway Ave., Ste. 1, Hood River
www.solsticewoodfirecafe.com
Oregon Coast
The Bay House
5911 S.W. Highway 101, Lincoln City
www.thebayhouse.org
Bridgewater Bistro
20 Basin Street, Astoria
www.bridgewaterbistro.com
★ The Gallery @ Bandon Dunes
57744 Round Lake Road, Bandon
www.bandondunesgolf.com
Michael Miller, Wine Director
Local Ocean Seafoods
213 S.E. Bay Boulevard, Newport
www.localocean.net
Redfish
517 Jefferson Street, Port Orford
www.redfishportorford.com
Restaurant Beck
2345 S. Highway 101, Depoe Bay
www.restaurantbeck.com
Speakeasy 33
323 Grand Avenue S.E., Bandon
www.speakeasy33bar.com
Stephanie Inn
2740 S. Pacific Street, Cannon Beach
www.stephanie-inn.com
Tidal Raves Seafood Grill
279 US-101, Depoe Bay
www.tidalraves.com
Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge
1190 Pacific Drive, Cannon Beach
www.wayfarer-restaurant.com
Portland Metro
Allium
1914 Willam. Falls Dr., #120, West Linn
www.alliumoregon.com
Bluehour
250 N.W. 13th Avenue, Portland
www.bluehouronline.com
Capers Café et Le Bar
7000 N.E. Airport Way, Portland
www.caperscafe.com/pdx
Clarklewis Restaurant
1001 S.E. Water Avenue, Portland
www.clarklewispdx.com
Coquine
6839 S.E. Belmont Street, Portland
www.coquinepdx.com
Decarli Restaurant
4545 S.W. Watson Ave., Beaverton
www.decarlirestaurant.com
El Gaucho
319 S.W. Broadway, Portland
www.elgaucho.com
Five Spice
315 First St., No. 201, Lake Oswego
www.fivespicerestaurant.com
five-0-three
21900 Willamette Dr., #201, West Linn
www.restaurant503.com
Headwaters Restaurant
1001 S.W. Broadway, Portland
www.headwaterspdx.com
Higgins
1239 S.W. Broadway, Portland
www.higginsportland.com
★ Imperial
410 S.W. Broadway, Portland
www.imperialpdx.com
Tom Hebenstreit, Sommelier
Jake’s Famous Crawfish
401 S.W. 12th Avenue, Portland
www.mccormickandschmicks.com
Jo Bar & Rotisserie
715 N.W. 23rd Avenue, Portland
www.jobarpdx.net
Laurelhurst Market
3155 E. Burnside Street, Portland
www.laurelhurstmarket.com
Lechon
113 S.W. Naito Parkway, Portland
www.lechonpdx.com
Meriwether’s
2601 N.W. Vaughn Street, Portland
www.meriwethersnw.com
Ned Ludd
3925 N.E. MLK, Jr. Blvd., Portland
www.nedluddpdx.com
¡OBA! Restaurante
555 N.W. 12th Avenue, Portland
www.obarestaurant.com
Park Kitchen
422 N.W. Eighth Avenue, Portland
www.parkkitchen.com
Pazzo Ristorante
627 S.W. Washington St., Portland
www.pazzo.com
Portland City Grill
111 S.W. Fifth Avenue, Portland
www.portlandcitygrill.com
Portofino
8075 S.E. 13th Avenue, Portland
www.portofinoportland.com
Quaintrelle
3936 N. Mississippi Avenue, Portland
www.quaintrelle.co
Raven & Rose
1331 S.W. Broadway, Portland
www.ravenandrosepdx.com
RingSide Fish House
838 S.W. Park Avenue, Portland
www.ringsidefishhouse.com
RingSide Steakhouse
2165 W. Burnside Street, Portland
www.ringsidesteakhouse.com
Roots Restaurant
19215 S.E. 34th St., Ste. 110, Camas, WA
www.rootsrestaurantandbar.com
Salty’s on the Columbia
3839 N.E. Marine Drive, Portland
www.saltys.com/Portland
St. Jack
1610 N.W. 23rd Avenue, Portland
www.stjackpdx.com
Tasty N Sons
3808 N. Williams Ave., Ste. C., Portland
www.tastynsons.com
The Palm Garden @ Crowne Plaza
1441 N.E. Second Avenue, Portland
www.cpportland.com
Urban Farmer
525 S.W. Morrison Street, Portland
www.urbanfarmerportland.com
Southern Oregon
Alchemy Restaurant & Bar
35 S. Second Street, Ashland
www.alchemyashland.com
Bella Union
170 W. California Street, Jacksonville
www.bellau.com
Caldera Restaurant & Brewery
590 Clover Lane, Ashland
www.calderabrewing.com
Jacksonville Inn
175 E. California Street, Jacksonville
www.jacksonvilleinn.com
Kaleidoscope Pizza
3084 Crater Lake Highway, Medford
www.kaleidoscopepizza.com
★ Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine @ Inn at the Commons
200 N. Riverside, Medford
541-774-4760
www.innatthecommons.com
Ava DeRosier, Director of Food & Beverage
★ Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine @ Ashland Springs Hotel
212 E. Main Street, Ashland
541-488-1700
www.ashlandspringshotel.com
Ava DeRosier, Director of Food & Beverage
The Peerless Restaurant
265 Fourth Street, Ashland
www.peerlessrestaurant.com
Pomodori Bistro & Wine Bar
410 E. Main Street, Medford
www.pomodoriristorante.com
Porters Train Station Restaurant & Bar
147 N. Front Street, Medford
www.porterstrainstation.com
★ Prospect Dinner House
391 Mill Creek Drive, Prospect
541-560-3664
www.prospecthotel.com
Fred Wickman, Owner
The Regency Grill
2300 Biddle Road, Medford
www.regencygrill.com
Smithfields Restaurant & Bar
36 S. Second Street, Ashland
www.smithfieldsashland.com
Steamboat Inn
42705 N. Umpqua Hwy., Idleyld Park
www.thesteamboatinn.com
Willamette Valley
1847 Bar and Grill @ Boulder Falls Inn
505 Mullins Drive, Lebanon
www.boulderfallsinn.com
Babica Hen Café
1410 N. Highway 99W, Dundee
www.babicahencafe.com
The Barberry/1882 Grille
645 E. Third St., McMinnville
www.kaosmac.com
Bentley’s Grill
291 Liberty Street S.E., Salem
www.bentleysgrill.com
Bistro Maison
729 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville
www.bistromaison.com
The Dundee Bistro
100 S.W. Seventh St., Ste. A
www.dundeebistro.com
Frankie’s Restaurant
641 N.W. Hickory St., No. 160, Albany
www.frankiesoregon.tumblr.com
The Joel Palmer House
600 Ferry Street, Dayton
www.joelpalmerhouse.com
JORY @ The Allison Inn & Spa
2525 Allison Lane, Newberg
www.theallison.com
La Rambla
238 N.E. Third St., McMinnville
www.laramblaonthird.com
Marché
296 E. Fifth Avenue, Eugene
541-342-3612
www.marcherestaurant.com
★ Nick’s Italian Café
521 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville
503-434-4471
www.nicksitaliancafe.com
Carmen Peirano, Owner
Orupa
500 Liberty Street S.E., Salem
www.orupasalem.com
Our Daily Bread
88170 Territorial Highway, Veneta
www.ourdailybreadrestaurant.com
The Painted Lady Restaurant
201 S. College Street, Newberg
www.thepaintedladyrestaurant.com
Recipe
115 N. Washington Street, Newberg
www.recipenewbergor.com
Red Hills Provincial Dining
276 N. Highway 99W, Dundee
www.redhills-dining.com
Ruddick/Wood
720 E. First Street, Newberg
www.ruddickwood.com
Silver Grille
206 E. Main Street, Silverton
www.silvergrille.com
Subterra
1505 Portland Rd., Newberg
www.subterrarestaurant.com
Sybaris Bistro
442 First Avenue W., Albany
www.sybarisbistro.com
Thistle
228 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville
www.thistlerestaurant.com
Tina’s Restaurant
760 Highway 99W, Dundee
www.tinasdundee.com
Vault 244
244 First Avenue W., Albany
www.vault244.com
Washington
Canlis
2576 Aurora Avenue N., Seattle
www.canlis.com
The Herbfarm
14590 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville
www.theherbfarm.com
RN74
1433 Fourth Avenue, Seattle
www.michaelmina.net
★ The Willows Inn
2579 W. Shore Drive, Lummi Island
360-758-2620
www.willows-inn.com
Reid Johnson, General Manager
National
Artist Point @ Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
901 Timberline Dr., Orlando, FL
www.disneyworld.disney.go.com
Bern’s Steakhouse
1208 S. Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL
www.bernssteakhouse.com
Bilbo Baggins Restaurant
208 Queen Street, Alexandria, VA
www.bilbobaggins.net
Blood & Sand
1500 St. Charles Street, St. Louis, MO
www.bloodandsandstl.com
The Boarding House
720 N. Wells Street, Chicago, IL
www.boardinghousechicago.com
Canoe
4199 Paces Ferry Road S.E., Atlanta, GA
www.canoeatl.com
City Winery Atlanta
650 North Avenue, Atlanta, GA
www.citywinery.com/atlanta
★ City Winery Chicago
1200 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL
312-229-5996
www.citywinery.com/chicago
Rachel Driver Speckan, National Wine Director
City Winery NYC
155 Varick Street, New York, NY
www.citywinery.com/newyork
Cypress
167 E. Bay Street, Charleston, SC
www.cypresscharleston.com
Delmonico Steakhouse @ The Venetian
3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
www.emerilsrestaurants.com
The Dutch
131 Sullivan Street, New York, NY
www.thedutchnyc.com
Farallon
450 Post St., Floor 4, San Francisco, CA
www.farallonrestaurant.com
Galley & Garden
2220 Highland Avenue, Birmingham, AL
www.galleyandgarden.com
Grill 23 & Bar
161 Berkeley Street, Boston, MA
www.grill23.com
Pappa Bros. Steakhouse
10477 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX
1200 McKinney Street, Houston, TX
5839 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX
www.pappasbros.com
Prospect
300 Spear Street, San Francisco, CA
www.prospectsf.com
Rick Erwin’s West End Grille
648 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC
www.rickerwins.com/west-end-grille
Salt 88
3623 N. 129th Street, Omaha, NE
www.salt88.com
Twisted Cork Bistro
10730 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
www.twistedcorkbistro.com
International
★ Conextion
Osaka, Japan
www.facebook.com/conextion.osaka
Dorsia Hotel & Restaurant
Göteborg, Sweden
www.dorsia.se/en
Huset
Svalbard, Norway
www.huset.com/en
Norda Bar & Grill
Göteborg, Sweden
www.nordabargrill.se
Restaurant Tranquebar @ Hotel Hesselet
Nyborg, Denmark
www.hotel-hesselet.dk
Upper House
Göteborg, Sweden
www.upperhouse.se/en