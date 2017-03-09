 FOOD

A-List Awards 2017

Congratulations to the following restaurants that have earned a spot on the 2017 Oregon Wine A-List. A special thank-you to those winning Wine Program of the Year and Regional Spotlight Awards (Marked with a ★). These restaurants really set the bar in their approach to promoting Oregon wine. Look for a special feature on regional winners throughout the next several OWPs.

Bend

900 Wall
900 N.W. Wall Street, Bend
www.900wall.com

Ariana Restaurant
1304 N.W. Galveston Avenue, Bend
www.arianarestaurantbend.com

Greg’s Grill
395 S.W. Powerhouse Drive, Bend
www.gregsgrill.com

The Grille at Crosswater @ Sunriver Resort
17600 Center Drive, Sunriver
www.sunriver-resort.com

Zydeco Kitchen
919 N.W. Bond Street, Bend
www.zydecokitchen.com

Eastern Oregon

★ Geiser Grand
1996 Main Street, Baker City
www.geisergrand.com
Barbara Sidway, Wine Buyer

Columbia Gorge

Cascade Dining Room @ Timberline Lodge
27500 W. Leg Rd, Timberline Lodge
www.timberlinelodge.com

Celilo Restaurant & Bar
16 Oak Street, Hood River
www.celilorestaurant.com

★ Riverside
1108 E. Marina Way, Hood River
www.riversidehoodriver.com
Kathleen O’Connor, Catering & Wine Director

Simon’s @ Columbia Gorge Hotel
4000 Westcliff Drive, Hood River
www.columbiagorgehotel.com

Solstice Wood Fire Café
501 Portway Ave., Ste. 1, Hood River
www.solsticewoodfirecafe.com

Oregon Coast

The Bay House
5911 S.W. Highway 101, Lincoln City
www.thebayhouse.org

Bridgewater Bistro
20 Basin Street, Astoria
www.bridgewaterbistro.com

★ The Gallery @ Bandon Dunes
57744 Round Lake Road, Bandon
www.bandondunesgolf.com
Michael Miller, Wine Director

Local Ocean Seafoods
213 S.E. Bay Boulevard, Newport
www.localocean.net

Redfish
517 Jefferson Street, Port Orford
www.redfishportorford.com

Restaurant Beck
2345 S. Highway 101, Depoe Bay
www.restaurantbeck.com

Speakeasy 33
323 Grand Avenue S.E., Bandon
www.speakeasy33bar.com

Stephanie Inn
2740 S. Pacific Street, Cannon Beach
www.stephanie-inn.com

Tidal Raves Seafood Grill
279 US-101, Depoe Bay
www.tidalraves.com

Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge
1190 Pacific Drive, Cannon Beach
www.wayfarer-restaurant.com

Portland Metro

Allium
1914 Willam. Falls Dr., #120, West Linn
www.alliumoregon.com

Bluehour
250 N.W. 13th Avenue, Portland
www.bluehouronline.com

Capers Café et Le Bar
7000 N.E. Airport Way, Portland
www.caperscafe.com/pdx

Clarklewis Restaurant
1001 S.E. Water Avenue, Portland
www.clarklewispdx.com

Coquine
6839 S.E. Belmont Street, Portland
www.coquinepdx.com

Decarli Restaurant
4545 S.W. Watson Ave., Beaverton
www.decarlirestaurant.com

El Gaucho
319 S.W. Broadway, Portland
www.elgaucho.com

Five Spice
315 First St., No. 201, Lake Oswego
www.fivespicerestaurant.com

five-0-three
21900 Willamette Dr., #201, West Linn
www.restaurant503.com

Headwaters Restaurant
1001 S.W. Broadway, Portland
www.headwaterspdx.com

Higgins
1239 S.W. Broadway, Portland
www.higginsportland.com

★ Imperial
410 S.W. Broadway, Portland
www.imperialpdx.com
Tom Hebenstreit, Sommelier

Jake’s Famous Crawfish
401 S.W. 12th Avenue, Portland
www.mccormickandschmicks.com

Jo Bar & Rotisserie
715 N.W. 23rd Avenue, Portland
www.jobarpdx.net

Laurelhurst Market
3155 E. Burnside Street, Portland
www.laurelhurstmarket.com

Lechon
113 S.W. Naito Parkway, Portland
www.lechonpdx.com

Meriwether’s
2601 N.W. Vaughn Street, Portland
www.meriwethersnw.com

Ned Ludd
3925 N.E. MLK, Jr. Blvd., Portland
www.nedluddpdx.com

¡OBA! Restaurante
555 N.W. 12th Avenue, Portland
www.obarestaurant.com

Park Kitchen
422 N.W. Eighth Avenue, Portland
www.parkkitchen.com

Pazzo Ristorante
627 S.W. Washington St., Portland
www.pazzo.com

Portland City Grill
111 S.W. Fifth Avenue, Portland
www.portlandcitygrill.com

Portofino
8075 S.E. 13th Avenue, Portland
www.portofinoportland.com

Quaintrelle
3936 N. Mississippi Avenue, Portland
www.quaintrelle.co

Raven & Rose
1331 S.W. Broadway, Portland
www.ravenandrosepdx.com

RingSide Fish House
838 S.W. Park Avenue, Portland
www.ringsidefishhouse.com

RingSide Steakhouse
2165 W. Burnside Street, Portland
www.ringsidesteakhouse.com

Roots Restaurant
19215 S.E. 34th St., Ste. 110, Camas, WA
www.rootsrestaurantandbar.com

Salty’s on the Columbia
3839 N.E. Marine Drive, Portland
www.saltys.com/Portland

St. Jack
1610 N.W. 23rd Avenue, Portland
www.stjackpdx.com

Tasty N Sons
3808 N. Williams Ave., Ste. C., Portland
www.tastynsons.com

The Palm Garden @ Crowne Plaza
1441 N.E. Second Avenue, Portland
www.cpportland.com

Urban Farmer
525 S.W. Morrison Street, Portland
www.urbanfarmerportland.com

Southern Oregon

Alchemy Restaurant & Bar
35 S. Second Street, Ashland
www.alchemyashland.com

Bella Union
170 W. California Street, Jacksonville
www.bellau.com

Caldera Restaurant & Brewery
590 Clover Lane, Ashland
www.calderabrewing.com

Jacksonville Inn
175 E. California Street, Jacksonville
www.jacksonvilleinn.com

Kaleidoscope Pizza
3084 Crater Lake Highway, Medford
www.kaleidoscopepizza.com

★ Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine @ Inn at the Commons
200 N. Riverside, Medford
541-774-4760
www.innatthecommons.com
Ava DeRosier, Director of Food & Beverage

★ Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine @ Ashland Springs Hotel
212 E. Main Street, Ashland
541-488-1700
www.ashlandspringshotel.com
Ava DeRosier, Director of Food & Beverage

The Peerless Restaurant
265 Fourth Street, Ashland
www.peerlessrestaurant.com

Pomodori Bistro & Wine Bar
410 E. Main Street, Medford
www.pomodoriristorante.com

Porters Train Station Restaurant & Bar
147 N. Front Street, Medford
www.porterstrainstation.com

★ Prospect Dinner House
391 Mill Creek Drive, Prospect
541-560-3664
www.prospecthotel.com
Fred Wickman, Owner

The Regency Grill
2300 Biddle Road, Medford
www.regencygrill.com

Smithfields Restaurant & Bar
36 S. Second Street, Ashland
www.smithfieldsashland.com

Steamboat Inn
42705 N. Umpqua Hwy., Idleyld Park
www.thesteamboatinn.com

Willamette Valley

1847 Bar and Grill @ Boulder Falls Inn
505 Mullins Drive, Lebanon
www.boulderfallsinn.com

Babica Hen Café
1410 N. Highway 99W, Dundee
www.babicahencafe.com

The Barberry/1882 Grille
645 E. Third St., McMinnville
www.kaosmac.com

Bentley’s Grill
291 Liberty Street S.E., Salem
www.bentleysgrill.com

Bistro Maison
729 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville
www.bistromaison.com

The Dundee Bistro
100 S.W. Seventh St., Ste. A
www.dundeebistro.com

Frankie’s Restaurant
641 N.W. Hickory St., No. 160, Albany
www.frankiesoregon.tumblr.com

The Joel Palmer House
600 Ferry Street, Dayton
www.joelpalmerhouse.com

JORY @ The Allison Inn & Spa
2525 Allison Lane, Newberg
www.theallison.com

La Rambla
238 N.E. Third St., McMinnville
www.laramblaonthird.com

Marché
296 E. Fifth Avenue, Eugene
541-342-3612
www.marcherestaurant.com

★ Nick’s Italian Café
521 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville
503-434-4471
www.nicksitaliancafe.com
Carmen Peirano, Owner

Orupa
500 Liberty Street S.E., Salem
www.orupasalem.com

Our Daily Bread
88170 Territorial Highway, Veneta
www.ourdailybreadrestaurant.com

The Painted Lady Restaurant
201 S. College Street, Newberg
www.thepaintedladyrestaurant.com

Recipe
115 N. Washington Street, Newberg
www.recipenewbergor.com

Red Hills Provincial Dining
276 N. Highway 99W, Dundee
www.redhills-dining.com

Ruddick/Wood
720 E. First Street, Newberg
www.ruddickwood.com

Silver Grille
206 E. Main Street, Silverton
www.silvergrille.com

Subterra
1505 Portland Rd., Newberg
www.subterrarestaurant.com

Sybaris Bistro
442 First Avenue W., Albany
www.sybarisbistro.com

Thistle
228 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville
www.thistlerestaurant.com

Tina’s Restaurant
760 Highway 99W, Dundee
www.tinasdundee.com

Vault 244
244 First Avenue W., Albany
www.vault244.com

Washington

Canlis
2576 Aurora Avenue N., Seattle
www.canlis.com

The Herbfarm
14590 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville
www.theherbfarm.com

RN74
1433 Fourth Avenue, Seattle
www.michaelmina.net

★ The Willows Inn
2579 W. Shore Drive, Lummi Island
360-758-2620
www.willows-inn.com
Reid Johnson, General Manager

National

Artist Point @ Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
901 Timberline Dr., Orlando, FL
www.disneyworld.disney.go.com

Bern’s Steakhouse
1208 S. Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL
www.bernssteakhouse.com

Bilbo Baggins Restaurant
208 Queen Street, Alexandria, VA
www.bilbobaggins.net

Blood & Sand
1500 St. Charles Street, St. Louis, MO
www.bloodandsandstl.com

The Boarding House
720 N. Wells Street, Chicago, IL
www.boardinghousechicago.com

Canoe
4199 Paces Ferry Road S.E., Atlanta, GA
www.canoeatl.com

City Winery Atlanta
650 North Avenue, Atlanta, GA
www.citywinery.com/atlanta

★ City Winery Chicago
1200 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL
312-229-5996
www.citywinery.com/chicago
Rachel Driver Speckan, National Wine Director

City Winery NYC
155 Varick Street, New York, NY
www.citywinery.com/newyork

Cypress
167 E. Bay Street, Charleston, SC
www.cypresscharleston.com

Delmonico Steakhouse @ The Venetian
3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
www.emerilsrestaurants.com

The Dutch
131 Sullivan Street, New York, NY
www.thedutchnyc.com

Farallon
450 Post St., Floor 4, San Francisco, CA
www.farallonrestaurant.com

Galley & Garden
2220 Highland Avenue, Birmingham, AL
www.galleyandgarden.com

Grill 23 & Bar
161 Berkeley Street, Boston, MA
www.grill23.com

Pappa Bros. Steakhouse
10477 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX
1200 McKinney Street, Houston, TX
5839 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX
www.pappasbros.com

Prospect
300 Spear Street, San Francisco, CA
www.prospectsf.com

Rick Erwin’s West End Grille
648 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC
www.rickerwins.com/west-end-grille

Salt 88
3623 N. 129th Street, Omaha, NE
www.salt88.com

Twisted Cork Bistro
10730 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
www.twistedcorkbistro.com

International

★ Conextion
Osaka, Japan
www.facebook.com/conextion.osaka

Dorsia Hotel & Restaurant
Göteborg, Sweden
www.dorsia.se/en

Huset
Svalbard, Norway
www.huset.com/en

Norda Bar & Grill
Göteborg, Sweden
www.nordabargrill.se

Restaurant Tranquebar @ Hotel Hesselet
Nyborg, Denmark
www.hotel-hesselet.dk

Upper House
Göteborg, Sweden
www.upperhouse.se/en



Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS