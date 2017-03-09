A-List Awards 2017

Savor Cannon Beach Various locations, Cannon Beach, OR | Mar 9, 2017 -Mar 12, 2017

Savor Cannon Beach Four days of wine tastings, culinary events and a wine walk showcasing Northwest wineries in Cannon Beach, OR. Various locations, Cannon Beach, OR | Mar 9, 2017 -Mar 12, 2017

Wine Thirty with Gus Russell & Laurie Hammond Join us for Wine Thirty at Valhalla Winery Friday night at 6:00 PM. Live music by Gus Russell and Laurie Hammond, and great local food available for purchase. Free wine tasting, and your favorite Valhalla wines available by the glass and bottle. We also feature local ales and cider on tap. Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether), 23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487 | Feb 3, 2017

First Saturday Flights & Bites On the first Saturday of each month, Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards will be offering an elevated tasting experience in our Formal Tasting Room. This First Saturday Flights & Bites monthly event is open to the public. No reservations are required to participate, but feel free to let us know if you're heading our way! February 4, 2017 from 11am to 3pm. Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards, 18380 NE Buena Vista Dr, Dundee, OR 97115, USA

Glassybaby Trunk Show at Lange & Co After visiting our Estate Tasting Room for Lange's First Saturday Flights & Bites, head down the hill to Dundee proper for a wine tasting at our second location coffee and wine café called Lange & Company (next to the amazing Dundee Bistro & Bubbles Bar). Here you can sample from our sister-label, Domaine Trouvére, and shop our Saturday Glassybaby Trunk Show! Lange and Company, 110 SW 7th St, Dundee, OR 97115, USA | Feb 4, 2017

Wine Tasting - Wines for Valentine's Day The Cellar on 10th, Astoria | Feb 4, 2017