A Cut Above
Oregon creameries bring home 15 medals
Oregon artisan, farmstead and specialty cheesemakers took home first-place ribbons in two categories and Face Rock Creamery, located in Bandon, won an impressive five awards during the American Cheese Society’s 2018 Annual Cheese Competition during the association’s 35th conference hosted this year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Face Rock Clothbound Cheddar earned first place in the coveted cloth-wrapped category boasting some of the world’s most iconic cheeses. Tillamook County Creamery Association scored a first in the crowded aged cheddar category with its Three-Year Vintage Extra Sharp White Cheddar. Tillamook landed four medals overall and Rogue Creamery in Central Point, three. Other winners included Ochoa’s Queseria in Albany and Briar Rose in Dundee.
The judging is the nation’s largest cheese competition recognizably only the highest quality cheeses based on aesthetics flavor, aroma, texture) and technical accomplishments. Some 43 cheese specialists judged the 2018 contest, which included 1,954 entries representing 259 creameries from North and South America.
ACS Oregon Winners
FIRST PLACE
Cheddars / Wrapped in cloth, aged through 12 months:
Face Rock Creamery
Clothbound Cheddar
Cheddars / aged 24 to 47 months:
Tillamook Co. Creamery Assoc.
Three-Year Vintage Extra Sharp White Cheddar
SECOND PLACE
Curds / Fresh Unripened:
Face Rock Creamery
Cheddar Cheese Curds
Cheddars / Smoked:
Face Rock Creamery
Smokey Cheddar
Hispanic- and Portuguese-Style /fresh unripened:
Ochoa’s Queseria (Don Froylan)
Queso Panela
Blue-veined with rind or external coating / cow’s milk:
Rogue Creamery
Organic Caveman Blue
Cheddars / aged 13 to 23 months:
Tillamook Co. Creamery Assoc.
Cape Meares Cheddar
American Originals / Monterey Jack / cow’s milk:
Tillamook Co. Creamery Assoc.
Monterey Jack
THIRD PLACE
Feta / goat’s milk:
Briar Rose Creamery
Goat Milk Feta
Fresh unripened / Flavored:
Face Rock Creamery
Apricot Honey Fromage Blanc
CURDS / Flavored:
Face Rock Creamery
In Your Face Spicy 3 Pepper Curds
Hispanic-style / Flavored:
Ochoa’s Queseria (Don Froylan)
Queso Botanero Cilantro y Jalapeño
Rindless Blue-veined / mixed milk:
Rogue Creamery
Echo Mountain Blue
Smoked / cow’s milk:
Rogue Creamery
Organic Smokey Blue Cheese
Cheddars / aged 13 to 23 months:
Tillamook Co. Creamery Assoc.
Sharp Cheddar