September 1, 2018

A Cut Above

Oregon creameries bring home 15 medals

Oregon artisan, farmstead and specialty cheesemakers took home first-place ribbons in two categories and Face Rock Creamery, located in Bandon, won an impressive five awards during the American Cheese Society’s 2018 Annual Cheese Competition during the association’s 35th conference hosted this year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Face Rock Clothbound Cheddar earned first place in the coveted cloth-wrapped category boasting some of the world’s most iconic cheeses. Tillamook County Creamery Association scored a first in the crowded aged cheddar category with its Three-Year Vintage Extra Sharp White Cheddar. Tillamook landed four medals overall and Rogue Creamery in Central Point, three. Other winners included Ochoa’s Queseria in Albany and Briar Rose in Dundee.

The judging is the nation’s largest cheese competition recognizably only the highest quality cheeses based on aesthetics flavor, aroma, texture) and technical accomplishments. Some 43 cheese specialists judged the 2018 contest, which included 1,954 entries representing 259 creameries from North and South America.

ACS Oregon Winners

FIRST PLACE

Cheddars / Wrapped in cloth, aged through 12 months:

Face Rock Creamery

Clothbound Cheddar

Cheddars / aged 24 to 47 months:

Tillamook Co. Creamery Assoc.

Three-Year Vintage Extra Sharp White Cheddar

SECOND PLACE

Curds / Fresh Unripened:

Face Rock Creamery

Cheddar Cheese Curds

Cheddars / Smoked:

Face Rock Creamery

Smokey Cheddar

Hispanic- and Portuguese-Style /fresh unripened:

Ochoa’s Queseria (Don Froylan)

Queso Panela

Blue-veined with rind or external coating / cow’s milk:

Rogue Creamery

Organic Caveman Blue

Cheddars / aged 13 to 23 months:

Tillamook Co. Creamery Assoc.

Cape Meares Cheddar

American Originals / Monterey Jack / cow’s milk:

Tillamook Co. Creamery Assoc.

Monterey Jack

THIRD PLACE

Feta / goat’s milk:

Briar Rose Creamery

Goat Milk Feta

Fresh unripened / Flavored:

Face Rock Creamery

Apricot Honey Fromage Blanc

CURDS / Flavored:

Face Rock Creamery

In Your Face Spicy 3 Pepper Curds

Hispanic-style / Flavored:

Ochoa’s Queseria (Don Froylan)

Queso Botanero Cilantro y Jalapeño

Rindless Blue-veined / mixed milk:

Rogue Creamery

Echo Mountain Blue

Smoked / cow’s milk:

Rogue Creamery

Organic Smokey Blue Cheese

Cheddars / aged 13 to 23 months:

Tillamook Co. Creamery Assoc.

Sharp Cheddar