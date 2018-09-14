September 5, 2018

Tickets to the 20th Annual Chefs’ Nite Out Now On Sale

Voted one of the best events in the mid-valley, Bonaventure Senior Living Chefs’ Nite Out will bring together under one roof more than 60 locally sourced foods, wine, beers, ciders and more. Tickets are now on sale for this fundraiser to be held on Sunday, October 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salem Convention Center.

Chefs’ Nite Out is an opportunity to sample the finest culinary creations from a diverse range of food and beverage purveyors while enjoying the sounds of live music provided by the Orvil Ivie Duo and Seymour Baker Band. This community event is a fundraiser for Marion-Polk Food Share.

For the first time ever, the Food Share is offering VIP tickets: an opportunity for guests to arrive at 3 p.m. VIP ticket holders will enjoy sipping, sampling and listening to live music before the larger crowd arrives. It is a time to chat with friends, chefs, vintners, brewers, bakers and other guests.

General admission tickets are available at www.chefsniteout.org beginning September 1st at $75 per person. Early ticket sales are encouraged as the event is expected to sell out.

“There are three wineries that have participated and supported Chefs’ Nite Out since the inception of the event: Airlie Winery, Illahe Vineyards and Willamette Valley Vineyards,” Savannah Langdon, Marion-Polk Food Share Events Manager said. “There will also be local restaurants and beverage producers joining in for the first time including Bjornson Vineyard, Eastside Distilling, Gather Café, Melting Pot Candy, Salem Ale Works, Sassy Onion Grill, Taproot Lounge & Café plus many more.”

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Food Share’s mission to end hunger in Marion and Polk counties.

The event is supported by Bonaventure Senior Living, Advantage Precast, Amerititle, and Capitol Auto Group.

About Marion-Polk Food Share

Marion-Polk Food Share is the regional food bank leading the fight to end hunger in Marion and Polk counties. Support from our local community makes it possible for the Food Share to collect and distribute nutritious food to more than 100 partner programs, including food pantries, meal sites, foster homes, low-income day care centers, shelters and senior housing sites. In our service area, 1 out of every 5 people (including children) receive emergency food each month through the Food Share partner network. The Food Share also supports programs to address the root causes of hunger.